Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $127.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

