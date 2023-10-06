Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.