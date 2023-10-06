CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

