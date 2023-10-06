StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 6,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

