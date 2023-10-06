ASD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.55 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. ASD has a market cap of $34.26 million and $1.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,700.15 or 0.99937801 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05199181 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,556,612.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

