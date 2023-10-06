Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $556.67 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $211.85 or 0.00764313 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $556.67 million and $58.37 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,627,690 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

