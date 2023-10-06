Metawar Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $32.35 million and approximately $1.25 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00015405 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

