Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Position Lifted by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 15.6% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 976,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 207,433 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 187,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 95,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 141,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 73,630 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVUV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 128,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,096. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.82 and a 12-month high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

