iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Trimmed by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,993,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after buying an additional 2,596,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,049,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after buying an additional 172,496 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

