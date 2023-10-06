Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.54. 1,801,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.