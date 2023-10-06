IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $6.93 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the period. O-I Glass makes up 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.21% of O-I Glass worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 221,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

