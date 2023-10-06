IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $6.80 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 757,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.27. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on S

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,272,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,272,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,384 shares of company stock worth $4,377,771. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.