IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 43,093 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,093 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 2.1 %

Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 629,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.