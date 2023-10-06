IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 6,279 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FMC by 58.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in FMC by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in FMC by 12.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.47.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 162,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $62.23 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

