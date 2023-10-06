Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,544 shares of company stock worth $4,918,459. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.47. 107,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

