IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 942 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, reaching $163.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,327. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

