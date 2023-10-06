IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,756 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,915. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

