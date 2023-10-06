Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after buying an additional 595,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,449. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.