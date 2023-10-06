Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 25 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 598 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($180.71).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Protection alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 19 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 798 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($183.27).

Avon Protection Stock Up 0.2 %

Avon Protection stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 605 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 24,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,273. Avon Protection plc has a one year low of GBX 582 ($7.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 681.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 822.92. The company has a market capitalization of £183.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,200.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVON. Shore Capital raised shares of Avon Protection to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avon Protection

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.