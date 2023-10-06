IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $4.74 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,551. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.