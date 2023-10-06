IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Okta comprises 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Okta worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.07. 429,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,706. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

