UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $21,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. 409,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,352,342. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,618 shares of company stock worth $4,827,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

