Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $35,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.63. The stock had a trading volume of 318,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

