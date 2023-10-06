Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $258.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,258. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

