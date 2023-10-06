UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 13,058 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.66. The company had a trading volume of 458,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,427. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $294.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

