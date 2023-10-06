Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,505,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,431,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 23,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,508. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

