UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the period. UMB Financial accounts for approximately 5.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 11.71% of UMB Financial worth $346,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $272,892.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,391,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,740. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

