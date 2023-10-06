Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $561,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 233.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 1,148,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

