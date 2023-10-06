914 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $202.41. 55,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.56. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

