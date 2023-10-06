T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after acquiring an additional 519,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,138. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

