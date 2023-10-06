Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 93,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,017. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

