Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,346. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.72 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

