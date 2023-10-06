Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. 303,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,370. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.