Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,226. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $455.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

