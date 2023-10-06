Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,721 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 491,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

