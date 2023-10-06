Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $32.55 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,210 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Eastman Chemical worth $32,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.