Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547,650 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $39,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 831,088 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 796.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.97. 66,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,121. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

