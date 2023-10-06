Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 96,328 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $62,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.44. 120,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

