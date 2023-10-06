L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lifted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of L3Harris Technologies worth $115,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.68. The company had a trading volume of 118,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.