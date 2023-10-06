Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $111.95 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811,919 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $111,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,317,000 after purchasing an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 121,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

