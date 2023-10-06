Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,174,955 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $105,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 700,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,320,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

