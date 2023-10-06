Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,074 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Fortive worth $88,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,761,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Fortive by 414.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 108,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

