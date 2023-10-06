Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,660,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $92,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.65. 53,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.76.
Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation
In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
