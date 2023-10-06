Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $102.28 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327,728 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises about 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of CMS Energy worth $102,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 485,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,438. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.