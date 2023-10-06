Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 298,572 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 298,572 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Universal Health Services worth $74,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 923.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 52.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

NYSE:UHS remained flat at $125.53 during trading hours on Friday. 17,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,914. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

