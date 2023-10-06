Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Raised by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hess comprises about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $73,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hess by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $65,437,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.00. 230,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $165.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.