Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

