Country Club Bank GFN Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.