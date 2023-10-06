Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 199 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 47,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $243.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.