KWB Wealth Sells 422 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 66,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VB opened at $183.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

